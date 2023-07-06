Share
Lifelong Learning: Short courses to upskill and increase relevance of the existing workforce
Only 0.5 per cent of global GDP is invested toward adult lifelong learning. World Economic Forum research done in collaboration with PwC shows that investment in reskilling and upskilling of the current global workforce has the potential to boost GDP by $6.5 trillion by 2030, while investing in future-ready education for today’s generation of school children could add an additional $2.54 trillion over the same period. In this environment how can individuals upskill to ensure that they are ready for the demands of the changing career landscape? And how can educational institutions enable this upskilling in a time and cost-effective manner? CNBC Africa anchor Tania Habimana leads the discussion. #FOE2023
Thu, 06 Jul 2023 16:29:09 GMT
