Share
Liquidity to drive bullish market sentiments
Traders at Access Bank anticipate the bullish momentum at the T-bills and Bond markets to be sustained on the back of high liquidity as market watchers continue to observe the effect of the removal of the cap and floor for money market interbank rates. Odinaka Linus-Nwokonkwo, Fixed income dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Fri, 23 Jun 2023 12:43:34 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.