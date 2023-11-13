Share
L’Oréal UNESCO for Women in Science 2023 Young Talents Sub Saharan Africa Awards
Each year women in science receives recognition for their contribution to the global science community at a time when global efforts in research are still lagging behind. Scientists in Africa represent only 2.5 per cent of the world's researchers. This awards ceremony will showcase Africa's best women scientists and the work they have done.
Mon, 13 Nov 2023 21:26:47 GMT
