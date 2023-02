Share

Low liquidity drives focus to on-the-run bonds

Investors are sticking to on-the run bonds with emphasis on 2028 and 2049 papers. Traders at Access Bank say market players attention is fixed on today’s CBN biweekly retail SMIS auction which will drive minimal activities. Franklin Ebomah, member of Treasury Coverage at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more m

Fri, 17 Feb 2023 12:16:01 GMT