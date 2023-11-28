Share
MEC Mamabolo delivers delivers Gauteng’s medium term budget policy (full speech)
The Gauteng’s 2023 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement and the Adjustment Budget presented at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, will outline Gauteng’s priorities and how public funds will be used to strengthen the economic growth, create jobs, and boost the fiscus over the medium term.
Tue, 28 Nov 2023 15:20:22 GMT
