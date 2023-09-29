Share
Meet The Drone Start-Up That’s Trying To Change Policing
Blake Resnick is the founder and CEO of BRINC Drones, a Seattle based company that’s trying to change how law enforcement and first responders use drones. As these flying devices become more common over the U.S., questions on data, privacy, and use will continue to evolve while businesses try to leap into this emerging market. Producer: Brad Howard Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Additional Footage: Getty
Fri, 29 Sep 2023 16:41:22 GMT
