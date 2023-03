Share

Meetings Africa 2023: Destination Marketing: A Masterclass

International travel bounced back since the pandemic after the tourism sector came to a grinding halt during Covid-19. Travel and tourism contributed 6.1 per cent of the global GDP in 2021. Will this trend continue during global economic uncertainty? A panel of experts discuss destination marketing and its role to attract tourists and business events.

Wed, 01 Mar 2023 10:33:17 GMT