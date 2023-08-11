Share
Meristem: Equities market to remain positive
Analysts at Meristem Securities expect the equities market to remain positive in the near term following this week’s bargain hunting on stocks at attractive entry prices. Sodiq Safiriyu, Investment Research Analyst at Meristem joins CNBC Africa for this week’s market wrap.
Fri, 11 Aug 2023 14:48:08 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.