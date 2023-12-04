Share
Meristem: Mixed sentiments to prevail at equities market
Analysts at Meristem Securities expect the equities market to remain mixed with a positive tilt. Victory George, Investment Research Analyst at Meristem Securities joins me now for more market updates.
Mon, 04 Dec 2023 11:21:16 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.