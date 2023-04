Share

Meristem: Nigerian equities to post positive sentiments

Meristem Securities expects the mood in the Nigerian equities market this month to be broadly positive with expectations that dividend markdown will present attractive buying opportunities for investors looking to enter the market. Damilare Ojo, Head of Investment Research at Meristem Securities joins CNBC Africa for more updates.

