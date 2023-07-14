Markets
Meristem: Non-oil sector to spur Nigeria’s H2’23 growth

Meristem Securities say an improved performance of the non-oil sector, especially in the manufacturing and agricultural sectors will be instrumental to a 2.9 per cent GDP growth for this year. In its half year outlook, Meristem maintains that inflation will sustain the upward trajectory for the rest of the year. Damilare Ojo, Head, Investment Research at Meristem, joins CNBC Africa to unpack this report.
Fri, 14 Jul 2023 17:01:39 GMT

