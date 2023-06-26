Share
Meristem: Positive equities market run to continue
Analysts at Meristem Securities anticipate the positive momentum in the local bourse will continue, barring significant sell-offs on large cap stocks that could potentially sway the market in a contrary direction. Sodiq Safiriyu, Investment Research Analyst at Meristem Securities joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Mon, 26 Jun 2023 14:30:05 GMT
