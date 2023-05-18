Share
Meristem: Weak macro fundamentals remain downside for equities
Analysts at Meristem Securities say the weak macro-economic fundamentals remain the downside of the Nigerian equities market, while they believe the transition to a new administration may bring some fresh air for the market. Damilare Ojo, the Head of Investments at Meristem Securities, joins CNBC Africa to review the trading week.
Thu, 18 May 2023 14:49:03 GMT
