Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

Mixed sentiments to persist in Nigeria equities

Traders at the Nigerian equities market say they expect mixed sentiments to persist this week as investors continue to cherry-pick sound stocks based on recent corporate actions. Oyinkansola Aregbesola, Investment Research Analyst at ARM Securities joins me now for more market updates.
Mon, 04 Sep 2023 14:06:42 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top