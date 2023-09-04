Share
Mixed sentiments to persist in Nigeria equities
Traders at the Nigerian equities market say they expect mixed sentiments to persist this week as investors continue to cherry-pick sound stocks based on recent corporate actions. Oyinkansola Aregbesola, Investment Research Analyst at ARM Securities joins me now for more market updates.
Mon, 04 Sep 2023 14:06:42 GMT
