MTNN to issue ₦72bn commercial paper
MTN Nigeria plans to issue up to ₦72.1 billion Series 10 Commercial Paper, under its ₦250 billion programme as the company looks to diversify its funding sources. Mercy Okon, Research Analyst at Parthian Securities joins CNBC Africa for more.
Fri, 24 Nov 2023 14:23:30 GMT
