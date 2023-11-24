Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

MTNN to issue ₦72bn commercial paper

MTN Nigeria plans to issue up to ₦72.1 billion Series 10 Commercial Paper, under its ₦250 billion programme as the company looks to diversify its funding sources. Mercy Okon, Research Analyst at Parthian Securities joins CNBC Africa for more.
Fri, 24 Nov 2023 14:23:30 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top