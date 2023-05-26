ADDIS ABABA, May 26 (Reuters) – Performers from Ghana, Ethiopia and Tanzania have helped launch a five-year project to try to secure more funding for arts and culture, aiming to persuade African governments to allocate at least 1% of their budgets.

The project, called Connect for Culture Africa (CfCA) has been started by the African Union in collaboration with Selam Ethiopia, a non-governmental organisation that uses film, music and circus performances to address issues such as women rights.

“We want to empower artists. A lot of artists want to participate in these discussions about good governance, human rights but they are scared of the consequences,” Lucy Ilado, regional programme director at Selam, said.

It is not yet clear whether African governments, many of whom are struggling with debt repayments and the high costs of living, will be able to allocate more cash to the arts.