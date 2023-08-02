Share
Mute sentiment to persist in bond market
Traders at UBA say they expect the bearish sentiments in the bond market to persist despite seeing demand at the mid to long end of the curve. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA, joins CNBC Africa for a market update.
Wed, 02 Aug 2023 14:20:05 GMT
