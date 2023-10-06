Share
Naira down to ₦775.20/$ in IEFX Market
Traders expect activities at the treasury bills market to wane today as investors take profits to fund obligations. Meanwhile the Naira depreciated at the Investors and Exporters window to close Thursday at 775 Naira 20 Kobo to the greenback. Dimeji Obasa, a Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for an update on the fixed income market.
Fri, 06 Oct 2023 12:18:27 GMT
