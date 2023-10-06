Markets
New York City’s And San Francisco’s Urban Doom Loop, Explained

Major American cities such as New York and San Francisco face serious problems — mass migration, empty offices and declining tax revenues. These trends have had a direct impact on cities, which rely on tax revenues for funding, a significant portion from commercial real estate. Van has defined this cycle of spillover effects as the 'urban doom loop.' Watch the video above to learn more about the so-called 'urban doom loop' threatening American cities, and what local governments can do to avoid falling further into fiscal trouble. Producer, shot, and edited: Kate Sammer Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Animation: Alex Wood, Christina Locopo Additional camera: Brad Howard, Sean Conolon
Fri, 06 Oct 2023 17:01:37 GMT

