Share
New York City’s And San Francisco’s Urban Doom Loop, Explained
Major American cities such as New York and San Francisco face serious problems — mass migration, empty offices and declining tax revenues. These trends have had a direct impact on cities, which rely on tax revenues for funding, a significant portion from commercial real estate. Van has defined this cycle of spillover effects as the 'urban doom loop.' Watch the video above to learn more about the so-called 'urban doom loop' threatening American cities, and what local governments can do to avoid falling further into fiscal trouble. Producer, shot, and edited: Kate Sammer Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Animation: Alex Wood, Christina Locopo Additional camera: Brad Howard, Sean Conolon
Fri, 06 Oct 2023 17:01:37 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.