NGX sustains bullish trend

The Nigerian equities market sustained its positive momentum as investors interest in large cap stocks. However, analysts at EDC securities say they expect the market to remain volatile as the uptrend in yields in the fixed income space and uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment may keep investors' interest abated. Olamofe Mathew, an Analyst at EDC Securities, joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.

Wed, 18 Jan 2023 14:16:17 GMT