LAGOS, Oct 24 (Reuters) – Nigeria is aiming to reduce the number of taxes levied by federal and state governments from more than 60 to fewer than 10, the head of a tax reform committee said on Tuesday, part of changes to make it easier to conduct business and to boost revenues.

Africa’s biggest economy, Nigeria, has a tax-to-GDP ratio of 10.8%, one of the world’s lowest, forcing the government to rely on borrowing to fund its national budget.

Investors often cite Nigeria’s many taxes and multiple revenue collection agencies for adding to the cost of doing business and discouraging investment.

Taiwo Oyedele, President Bola Tinubu’s advisor on tax reform, told reporters that Nigeria has over 60 official taxes and levies collected by federal and state governments and local authorities, mandated by law.