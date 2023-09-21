ABUJA, Sept 21 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s central bank said on Thursday that it had delayed an interest rate meeting that had been planned for next week and that it would schedule a new meeting later.

In a statement on its website, the Central Bank of Nigeria did not say why the Sept. 25-26 meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee was delayed and a new date would be set later.

The postponement comes days after President Bola Tinubu nominated a new central bank governor and four new deputy governors. The Senate is yet to hold confirmation hearings for Tinubu’s picks.

In July, the central bank opted for a small rate hike at the first monetary policy meeting since Tinubu suspended central bank governor Godwin Emefiele.