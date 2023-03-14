West Africa

Nigeria central bank says old naira notes still legal tender

PUBLISHED: Tue, 14 Mar 2023 08:22:15 GMT
Camillus Eboh
Reuters
Share
FILE PHOTO: A person holds a new 1000 naira note as the Central Bank of Nigeria releases the notes to the public through the banks in Abuja, Nigeria, December 15, 2022. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

ABUJA, March 13 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s central bank will allow old bank notes to continue as legal tender until year-end to comply with a court order earlier this month, the bank said in a statement late on Monday, raising hopes this would ease acute cash shortages in the economy.

The Supreme Court on March 3 ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend until Dec. 31 the use of old 1,000, ($2.17) 500 and 200 naira notes, whose initial withdrawal from circulation became an election issue after it caused widespread hardship and anger.

CBN said it was complying with the law and that the old notes would circulate with new ones of equivalent value.

In a country where most people rely on cash for everything from buying food from markets to taxi fares, the shortages of naira bills has riled citizens, some of whom have attacked banks and burned cash-dispensing machines.

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.