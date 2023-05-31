Markets
Nigeria Eurobonds & stocks rally on new policy direction

Nigeria's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds are sustaining their rally on the back of the policy direction of Nigeria's new administration. Meanwhile, traders at Access Bank anticipate buying interest in the bond market to persist, with demand skewed towards long-end maturities. Tobechukwu Ikpe, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 31 May 2023 12:16:59 GMT

