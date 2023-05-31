Share
Nigeria Eurobonds & stocks rally on new policy direction
Nigeria's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds are sustaining their rally on the back of the policy direction of Nigeria's new administration. Meanwhile, traders at Access Bank anticipate buying interest in the bond market to persist, with demand skewed towards long-end maturities. Tobechukwu Ikpe, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 31 May 2023 12:16:59 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.