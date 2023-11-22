ABUJA, Nov 22 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s Senate passed the medium-term expenditure framework for 2024-2026 on Wednesday, setting out the government’s fiscal plan for the next three years.

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives, the lower arm of parliament, had passed the framework on Tuesday.

The framework, a key document in the Nigerian budget process, ensures that government spending aligns with its economic and social goals. It is a three-year rolling plan that sets out the government’s spending priorities and how it will fund them.