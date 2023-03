Share

Nigeria MPC rate hike: Exploring the wider implications

After an anticipated 50-basis-point rate hike to 18 per cent, Bismarck Rewane, the CEO of Financial Derivatives, Muda Yusuf, a Director at the Center for the Promotion of Private Enterprise and Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners joined CNBC Africa's Wole Famurewa to discuss the wider implications of the decision.

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 12:43:06 GMT