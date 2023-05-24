Share
Nigeria MPR hike expected – Analysts
Analysts say the 50 basis points hike in interest rate by the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria is expected but the market is looking beyond the moves of the committee. Speaking after the MPC meeting, the analysts believe a market-driven economy will spur the much-needed growth in the country.
Wed, 24 May 2023 15:30:55 GMT
