ABUJA, Oct 1 (Reuters) – Nigeria on Sunday announced a temporary wage increase for government workers, a three-month income subsidy for 15 million poor households and a pause in a value-added tax on diesel as the government sought to prevent an indefinite strike in two days.

After meeting with the government on Sunday, unions will on Monday take the proposals to their affiliates, who will decide whether to press on with the strike or suspend it, Joe Ajaero, president of the largest labour federation, Nigeria Labour Congress, told reporters.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said government workers would receive an additional 25,000 naira ($32) a month for the next six months, a smaller raise than the 200,000 naira that unions demanded. Tinubu said this was necessary to avoid pushing up double-digit inflation.

That would mean the lowest paid government worker in Nigeria will now earn 55,000 naira a month, up from 30,000 naira.