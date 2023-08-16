ABUJA, Aug 15 (Reuters) – Nigeria is facing dollar liquidity issues in its foreign exchange market due to “gross mismanagement” at the central bank over several years, a presidential spokesman said on Tuesday.

President Bola Tinubu has launched a probe of the central bank under suspended and detained governor Godwin Emefiele after criticising its policies at his inauguration in May, especially moves to prop up the naira currency.

His spokesman made the comments following calls by fuel retailers to increase petrol prices due to a weakening of the exchange rate on the black market, which absorbs overflow currency demand from the official market where the dollar is scarce.

“We are ready to show you exactly what it is that our nation is facing with respect to the illiquidity in the market in terms of foreign exchange as a result of what is now known to have been a gross mismanagement of the Central Bank of Nigeria over the course of several years preceding this time,” presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale told reporters.