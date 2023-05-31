ABUJA, May 31 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s state oil firm NNPC Ltd is proposing hiking petrol prices to as high as 557 naira ($1.21) per litre from 189 naira, according to a circular it sent to fuel stations, seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The increase will signal an end to a fuel subsidy regime that the NNPC says costs it $867 million a month and which new President Bola Tinubu said on Monday would be scrapped.

Facing economic hardships, many Nigerians consider cheap petrol a right and the last time a government tried to remove the subsidy in 2012, it caused nationwide protests. Tinubu, then an opposition leader, opposed the removal of the subsidy.

The NNPC circular came after panic buying caused prices to jump as Nigerians rushed to fill their tanks ahead of the expected end of the subsidy that had been keeping prices low.