Nigerian bonds see improved demand
The Nigerian bonds market witnessed improved demand this week with interest seen on the short and long dated papers. However, the most sought out papers dipped by an average of 15bps. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more.
Sat, 24 Jun 2023 04:51:45 GMT
