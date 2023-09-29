Share
Nigerian equities market closes Q3’23 negative
The Nigerian equities market has extended its losses from the previous trading session to close the third quarter of this year in the red driven by selloffs seen in Oando. Opeoluwa Oluwa, a Research Analyst at Cordros Securities joins CNBC Africa for more on this market wrap and the outlook for the last quarter of this year.
Fri, 29 Sep 2023 15:25:35 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.