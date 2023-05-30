Share
Nigerian equities sustain rally
The Nigerian equities market has sustained the positive momentum from last week with key stocks in the banking sector catching the eye of investors. Abdullateef Grillo, a Research Analyst at Meristem Securities, joins CNBC Africa to gauge key market drivers.
Tue, 30 May 2023 14:17:00 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.