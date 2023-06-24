Share
Nigerian equities to see mixed sentiments
Market watchers say the Nigerian equities market will remain mixed despite the initial rally seen this month. Samson Owolabi, Investment Research Analyst at ARM Securities joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Sat, 24 Jun 2023 04:51:52 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.