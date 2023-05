Share

Nigerian equities to see mixed sentiments in May

Analysts at Parthian Securities say they expect sentiments in the Nigerian equities market to be mixed as companies release their first quarter earnings. Azeezat Awonuga, an Analyst at Parthian Securities, joins CNBC Africa to unpack what's at play in the markets and what to expect this week.

Tue, 02 May 2023 14:44:42 GMT