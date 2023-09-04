ABUJA, Sept 4 (Reuters) – A Nigerian election tribunal will on Wednesday deliver its ruling to petitions challenging the result of a presidential vote that brought Bola Tinubu to power, the court registrar said on Monday.

The victory in February for Tinubu, of the All Progressives Congress, is disputed by his two main opponents. Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party and Peter Obi who came second and third in the race, respectively, challenged Tinubu’s victory in court on the basis of fraud claims.

The tribunal, which started hearing in June, will give its ruling on Sept 6, the registrar said, adding that the judgment will be televised.

Every election result has been contested since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999, and none has been overturned by the courts, with the exception of the 2015 poll in which Goodluck Jonathan conceded defeat to Muhammadu Buhari.