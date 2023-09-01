ABUJA, Sept 1 (Reuters) – Nigerian labour unions plan a warning strike on Tuesday and Wednesday next week ahead of an indefinite action in three weeks in protest at the cost of living, after the government scrapped a costly petrol subsidy, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) said on Friday.

The NLC, which represents millions of workers across most sectors of Africa’s largest economy, including parts of the oil industry, said next week’s action will “demonstrate our readiness” for the indefinite action due to start on Sept. 21.

Unions had been on strike a month ago over the cost of living but suspended their action following an offer of talks with the government, but those talks did not result in concessions sufficient to placate organised labour.

President Bola Tinubu, who has embarked on Nigeria’s boldest reforms in decades, has been under pressure from unions to offer relief to millions of households and small businesses after he scrapped the subsidy that had kept petrol prices cheap but cost the government $10 billion last year.