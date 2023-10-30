ABUJA, Oct 30 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s main opposition leader Atiku Abubakar said on Monday last week’s Supreme Court decision affirming President Bola Tinubu’s election win would erode trust in elections and called for changes to the electoral laws to improve transparency.

The country’s top court rejected a challenge by Atiku and Peter Obi, who came second and third in the vote, slamming the door on any legal challenge against Tinubu, who says he won fairly.

Reacting to the judgment for the first time, Atiku told reporters the court’s decision would lead to “the erosion of trust in the electoral system and our democracy”.

He criticised the judges for refusing to admit new evidence he said showed Tinubu had used a fraudulent university certificate to contest, which the president denies.