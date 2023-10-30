Share
Nigeria’s bond auction sees ₦312.6bn subscription
Four instruments offered to investors at Monday's FGN bond auction raised a total subscription of 312.6 billion naira, signaling a strong investor appetite for the 30-year Bond on offer. Meanwhile, Angola's state-owned oil company, Sonangol, has offered a 75 billion kwanzas corporate bond with maturity date of 14 September 2028 at a rate of 17.5 per cent per annum. Wonuola Akanbi, Head of Energy and Infrastructure, Global Markets at Stanbic IBTC Bank, joins CNBC Africa for some market updates.
Mon, 30 Oct 2023 09:29:33 GMT
