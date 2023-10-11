Share
Nigeria’s DMO conducts ₦36bn T-bills auction
Traders at Access Bank expect a less active secondary market today as investors focus their attention on today’s 36 billion naira T-bills auction. Kinskin Ukeje, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 11 Oct 2023 12:24:43 GMT
