Nigeria’s DMO to conduct ₦152.2bn T-bills auction
Investors have their attention fixed on today’s 152.2 billion-naira T-bills auction. Traders at Access Bank say the wait and see approach will keep the market quiet as investors continue cherry-picking across the on-the-run bonds. Ladi Belo, Fixed income dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 13 Sep 2023 13:29:34 GMT
