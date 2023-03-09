Nigeria’s electoral agency postpones elections for governors

ABUJA, March 8 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s electoral commission has postponed by a week Saturday’s elections to choose new governors, saying it needed more time to reconfigure electronic machines that are at the centre of last month’s disputed presidential vote .

The elections to pick governors in 28 of the country’s 36 states will now be held on March 18. Governors are among the most influential politicians in Nigeria, Africa’s biggest economy and largest oil producer.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said late on Wednesday it needed more time to reconfigure its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) that uses fingerprints and facial recognition to identify voters and transmit results from polling station.

The same BVAS machies were used during las month’s presidential and parliamentary vote.