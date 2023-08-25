ABUJA, Aug 25 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s annual economic growth rate slowed to 2.51% in the second quarter, data showed on Friday, hurt by a fall in oil production amid a series of reforms by new president Bola Tinubu aimed at reviving Africa’s largest economy.

The data, which marks the 11th consecutive quarter of growth, is the first release since Tinubu embarked on country’s boldest reforms in decades to try to boost output which has been sluggish for several years.

“This growth rate is lower than the 3.54% recorded in the second quarter of 2022 and may be attributed to the challenging economic conditions being experienced,” the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

Tinubu has scrapped a popular but costly petrol subsidy and lifted foreign exchange trading restrictions. But the action has worsened inflation currently in double-digits, fuelling anger and frustration for a population grappling with a cost of living crisis.