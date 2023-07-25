Markets
Nigeria’s MPC meets for 4th session in 2023

As we await the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision, which is coming on the back of major reforms from the new administration. The committee has their work cut out especially for the acting Central Bank Governor who will be making his first policy announcement in this position. Bismarck Rewane CEO of Financial Derivatives, Femi Oladehin, Partner at Argentil Capital Partners and Egie Akpata the Chairman of Skymark Partners join CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa to review some of the major considerations that will shape the MPC’s decision.
Wed, 26 Jul 2023 00:18:11 GMT

