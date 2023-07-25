Share
Nigeria’s MPC meets for 4th session in 2023
As we await the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision, which is coming on the back of major reforms from the new administration. The committee has their work cut out especially for the acting Central Bank Governor who will be making his first policy announcement in this position. Bismarck Rewane CEO of Financial Derivatives, Femi Oladehin, Partner at Argentil Capital Partners and Egie Akpata the Chairman of Skymark Partners join CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa to review some of the major considerations that will shape the MPC’s decision.
Wed, 26 Jul 2023 00:18:11 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.