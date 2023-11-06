ABUJA, Nov 6 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s naira firmed to 1,000 per dollar on the black market on Monday, online platform abokiFX showed, recovering from a record low of 1,300 naira, after the central bank started to clear outstanding currency forwards owed to banks.

The naira has hit successive record lows on the black market, where it trades freely, as excess demand on the official market gets funnelled to the unofficial market.

The central bank last week said it had started clearing outstanding foreign currency forwards owed to banks, with banking sources saying an initial payment of $1 billion had been made. The naira has been under pressure from past due obligations.

The naira crossed the 1,000 naira mark on the black market on Sept. 26, the day newly-appointed central bank governor Olayemi Cardoso appeared before the Nigerian senate for his confirmation hearing.