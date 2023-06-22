ABUJA, June 22 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s naira currency hit a record low against the dollar after the spot market closed on Wednesday, and forwards contracts also hit new lows on Thursday, Refinitiv data showed.

The naira NGN=D1 has been highly volatile since the central bank liberalised foreign exchange trading last week with the blessing of new President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu has called for the central bank to unify the country’s multiple exchange rates, which his predecessor Muhammadu Buhari’s government used to keep the naira strong.

He suspended Godwin Emefiele, the central bank governor who served throughout Buhari’s two terms as president.