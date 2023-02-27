West Africa

Nigeria’s Peter Obi wins in Lagos state in presidential election

PUBLISHED: Mon, 27 Feb 2023 13:32:36 GMT
Reuters
Share
Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, running mate of Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, delivers a speech during a campaign rally in Lagos, Nigeria, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Nigerian businessman and ex-governor Obi remains the top choice to become the nations next president, according to a new poll. Photographer: Benson Ibeabuchi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

LAGOS, Feb 27 (Reuters) – Nigerian presidential candidate Peter Obi, whose campaign attracted young people and urban voters fed up with corrupt politics, won most votes in the commercial hub of Lagos state, where Africa’s biggest city is located.

Nigeria’s electoral commission began announcing state-by-state results in the national elections on Sunday, though it is not expected to name a victor in the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari for several days.

Obi of the Labour Party got 582,454 votes, just ahead of 572,606 for former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu for the governing All Progressives Congress party, electoral commission data showed on Monday. Lagos was previously Tinubu’s main stronghold.

Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) got 75,750 votes.

Obi’s campaign called on voters to reject the two parties that have run Africa’s most populous nation for a quarter century, under whose governance corruption has flourished and insecurity has spread across the country.

He was most popular with the youth, but especially urban, relatively educated voters with access to smartphones and social media. But he still faces an uphill struggle in rural areas with a less sophisticated audience.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.