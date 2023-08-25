ABUJA, Aug 24 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu, has ordered an immediate resolution to disagreements with Emirates Airline EMIRA.UL and visa issuance by the United Arab Emirates, the president’s spokesman said on Thursday.

The UAE stopped issuing visas to Nigerians last year after Dubai’s Emirates suspended flights due to an inability to repatriate funds from Africa’s biggest economy.

Tinubu’s office said in a statement on Thursday that he met with the UAE’s ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, and that Tinubu is prepared to “personally” intervene in the dispute.

“We must work together. We need to agree on core aviation and immigration issues,” Tinubu said in the statement.