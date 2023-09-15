FILE PHOTO: A view shows Nigeria’s Central Bank headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo ABUJA, Sept 15 (Reuters) – President Bola Tinubu has nominated the former head of Citibank in Nigeria Olayemi Cardoso to serve as the country’s new central bank governor, days before its next interest rate meeting, a presidential spokesperson said on Friday.

Cardoso would replace Godwin Emefiele who was suspended by Tinubu in June and later detained by the country’s state security agency. It is not clear whether Emefiele has resigned. Tinubu sent Cardoso’s nomination to the Senate for confirmation alongside four new deputy governors, spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale said. The central bank did not respond to a request for comment on whether Emefiele and its deputy governors had resigned.

“The President expects the above listed nominees to successfully implement critical reforms at the Central Bank of Nigeria, which will enhance the confidence of Nigerians and international partners,” Ngelale said in a statement. The central bank raised rates by a smaller-than-expected 25 basis points in July, contrary to analysts’ expectations, under acting Governor Folashondun Shonubi, one of Emefiele’s deputies. The bank is due to set rates again on Sept. 26 and some analysts expect a more hawkish stance.

Tinubu had promised a “thorough house cleaning” of monetary policy, during his inauguration in May and said that the central bank should work towards lower interest rates after criticising Emefiele’s handling of the currency. The central bank pursued unorthodox policies under Emefiele who kept the currency artificially strong, a policy backed by former President Muhammadu Buhari, which supported government borrowings on the international markets. Nigeria’s new government wants to encourage investments rather than rely on borrowing to create jobs as it tries to revive an economy struggling with record debt, a weak currency, double-digit inflation and fragile power supplies.