Norrenberger: Profit-taking expected on key stocks
Traders at Norrenberger say they expect mixed sentiments to persist in the Nigerian equities market on the back of investors stance on dividend-paying stocks amid profit-taking on bellwether stocks. Ekene Oyeka, a Securities Trader at Norrenberger, joins CNBC Africa for a market outlook this week.
Mon, 11 Sep 2023 14:22:11 GMT
